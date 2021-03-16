Critical Review: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canoo and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superior Industries International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.50%. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.18%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% Superior Industries International -29.93% -41.06% -1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.12 -$97.03 million N/A N/A

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International.

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canoo beats Superior Industries International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

