Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,019.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 105.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $116,019.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

