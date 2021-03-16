Cryptobuyer (XPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $865,227.80

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $865,227.80 and $22,011.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

