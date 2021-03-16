CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 46.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

