CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $6,044,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,185. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.02.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.