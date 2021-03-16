CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 11,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,286. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.