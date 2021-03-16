CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Makes New $748,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,035 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

MTH traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

