CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 6,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.