CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CSX posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 3,023,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,200. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

