Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Increased to $26.50 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

