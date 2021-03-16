CuriosityStream (CURI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

