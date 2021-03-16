Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives $27.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

