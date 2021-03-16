CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of CVB Financial worth $15,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after acquiring an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 547,339 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,525,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 42,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

