CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.93. 10,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,103. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.03 and a 200 day moving average of $184.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

