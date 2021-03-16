CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. 131,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $378.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,850,495.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,351,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.