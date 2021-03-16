CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,261 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,395,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 156,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,186. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

