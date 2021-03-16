Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 70,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26. Cyber Apps World has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.