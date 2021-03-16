Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.35% and a negative return on equity of 4,537.83%.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. 34,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,081. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

In other news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $49,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

