CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Marlowe Partners LP

Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period. CyrusOne comprises about 7.5% of Marlowe Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $67.97. 4,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,700. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

