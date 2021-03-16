Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.61

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.61 and last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Danaos alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $5,559,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $3,673,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.