Daniel Manges Sells 36,427 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Root alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 4,182,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.