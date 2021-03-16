Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BN. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.21.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.