DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $49,607.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,516.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.97 or 0.00934186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00343195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.