Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

