DATA Price Up 40.2% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00669985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026406 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00036514 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

