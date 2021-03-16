Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $14.88 on Monday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.