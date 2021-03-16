DECOIN Market Cap Hits $4.65 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $209,394.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00221855 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00025164 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,138,249 coins and its circulating supply is 54,455,940 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

