Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,069,565 shares of company stock worth $79,870,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

