Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $46.20 on Monday. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

