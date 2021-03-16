Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.50 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,435,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,585,000 after purchasing an additional 380,797 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $57,207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

