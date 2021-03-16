Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €58.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.37 ($58.09).

DPW traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €44.92 ($52.85). 2,533,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.57.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

