Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.62).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.78. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

