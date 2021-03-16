Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 95.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $11.03 or 0.00019931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 83% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,783,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,354 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

