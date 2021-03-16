Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) PT Raised to $12.00

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $401.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.