Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

