DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:DKS opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock worth $9,392,514. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

