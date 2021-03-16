DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.