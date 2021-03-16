Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 681,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 835,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

