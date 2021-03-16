Digital Gold Price Tops $54.00 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $730,577.72 and $336,534.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $54.00 or 0.00097577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

