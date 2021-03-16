Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $574,590.68 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $574,590.68 and approximately $444.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00408601 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

