Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Trimmed by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

