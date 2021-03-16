Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

