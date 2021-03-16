Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.