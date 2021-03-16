Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $36,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 1,311,570 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 482,848 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after acquiring an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 32,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,288. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

