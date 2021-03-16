Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,889 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of SFL worth $37,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 229,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 15,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,359. The company has a market cap of $970.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.17. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

