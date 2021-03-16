Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,744 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

