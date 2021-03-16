Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $483.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

