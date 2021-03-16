Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $483.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

