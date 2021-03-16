Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,076 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.75 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.