Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.